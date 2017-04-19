Secondhand Smoke Affects Pets Too
The effects of secondhand smoke on people are well-documented. Exposure to tobacco smoke causes a variety of serious health problems, including stroke, heart disease, and lung cancer, according to ...View Article
WARNING
You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Posted on 04-19-2017
Pets are curious, and we all know that accidents can happen. So go ahead and commit to preparing for the unexpected by building a first aid kit for your pet(s). Maybe you will never need it. But if you do, you will find some calmness and peace in knowing that you are prepared!
Start with this list of basics, and then add on anything else that might suit your individual pet’s needs.
April is the American Red Cross' Pet First Aid Awareness Month. Read more about Pet Emergency and First Aid in our Paws to Protect section here.
Author: Dr. C. Noureddine, DVM, MS