Lawndale Veterinary Hospital

February 20th is Love Your Pet Day!

Today, February 20th, is Love Your Pet Day. Pets are just so easy to love. They bring joy, excitement, laughter, and enrichment into our lives. Sure, they might give us some trouble sometimes when they do something like have an accident in the house or chew something up, but their unconditional love and unending supply of silly moments can more than make up for it.

Many pet owners would probably agree that the love we share with our pets just makes everyone feel good! But did you realize that pets can impact our lives in a variety of healthy ways?

Take a look at some of the research results that have been reported by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI):

Animals can positively impact child health and development:

For patients with autism spectrum disorder, interactions with therapy dogs can help the individuals develop better social and emotional connections as well as increase levels of beneficial hormones.

Childhood (early) exposure to pets may help reduce the risk of developing allergies and asthma.

Pet ownership and animal therapy can improve reading and cognition, emotional development, and social skills during childhood.

Animals can positively impact mental health and wellness:

Patients with PTSD have shown many positive results with the use of animal-assisted intervention.

Patients with a history of trauma have also experienced positive results through animal-assisted therapy.

Anxiety, depression, stress, and loneliness can be reduced through animal-human interactions.

Pets can also help create opportunities for friendships and social support networks.

Animal companionship can positively influence quality of life and well-being

Pets can help with healthy aging:

Interacting with pets can help facilitate healthy aging through decreasing depression, loneliness, tension, and confusion.

With human-animal interactions, a reduction of cardiovascular risk factors can occur (e.g., lack of exercise, obesity, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, stress, depression).

Positive interactions with animals can help cancer patients by possibly decreasing cancer therapy discomfort, improving depression, and even helping to promote a sense of wanting to improve.

Dogs are being researched for their potential ability to detect cancer.

The human-animal bond can improve quality of life in Alzheimer's patients as well as their caregivers.

The potential economic impact of the human-animal bond is impressive:

When the health of humans improves through pet ownership, an economic benefit results.

According to a 2015 report from HABRI, pet ownership saves $11.7 billion in health care costs!

Pet companionship is truly amazing in the benefits it provides. Who knows what new research findings we will be able to share as more human-animal bond research is performed? For today, go ahead and take a little extra time to show your pet(s) how much you love them – everyone will benefit!

Author: Dr. Clarissa Noureddine, DVM, MS, MS

