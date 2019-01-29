Paws & Learn: January 2019 Animal News Highlights

It’s time to catch up on what’s been happening in the animal news this month!
Happy and Heartwarming:
- Dog Missing for Four Years is Back Home for the Holidays (Lloyd, J. and E. Calderon. nbclosangeles.com. 12/28/18)
Pain Management:
- Pain Management for Pets (courierjournal.net. College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. 1/24/19)
Nutrition and Healthy Weight:
- 17 things you should know about your pet’s food (Swain-Wilson, S. thisisinsider.com. 1/23/19)
- Pet Obesity-related Insurance Claims Increase for Eighth Consecutive Year (Pet Product News Staff. petproductnews.com. 1/2/2019)
- New leash on life? Staying slim keeps pooches happy, healthy (Salamon, M. HealthDay News. 1/16/19)
- FDA alerts pet owners to another contaminated raw pet food (News Desk. foodsafetynews.com. 1/24/19)
Travel:
- TSA phasing out pointy-eared dogs because they scare children (Moffitt, M. sfgate.com. 12/31/2018)
- Puppies Are No Longer Welcome on United Flights (Price, E. Fortune.com. 1/7/2019)
Zoonotic Diseases:
- ‘Don’t kiss or snuggle hedgehogs’ because of salmonella risk, CDC warns (Wang, A. washingtonpost.com 1/26/19)
- Rabies from a dog kills Virginia woman after yoga retreat to India. Health officials say the case is a reminder that rabies is a risk in many countries tourists visit. (Fox, M. nbcnews.com. 1/3/2019)
Translational Medicine:
- Bulldogs’ Screw Tails Linked to Human Genetic Disease (Fell, A. www.ucdavis.edu/news. 1/3/2019)
Cancer:
- With human drugs, a Silicon Valley startup hopes to deliver precision medicine to dogs (Robbins, R. statnews.com. 1/23/19)
Pet Safety:
- Cold weather pet safety (AVMA.org)
- Highlands Ranch woman uses unusual vest on her pups to protect them from coyotes, aggressive pets: The vest is the latest in puppy protection wear
(Mustin, T. thedenverchannel.com 1/2/2019)
Miscellaneous:
- Lion from Michigan zoo gets root canal (Clark, K. clickondetroit.com. 1/24/19)
- Texas Scientists discover new snake species inside the stomach of another snake (Gander, K. newsweek.com. 1/22/19)
- Researchers to study dogs’ emotional attachment to toys (Breakingnews.ie. 1/21/19)
- How Long Have Dogs Been Helping Us Hunt? (Taub, M. Atlas Obscura. 1/16/19)
- Money tips for caring pet owners (avma.org)
- OSU Veterinary Center treats puppy born with upside-down paws (OSU Communications. stwnewspress.com. 1/17/19)
- If you think cats are antisocial, maybe it’s you, scientists find (Brulliard, K. washingtonpost.com. 1/16/19)
In North Carolina
- 50 feral cats spayed and neutered by NCSU vet students in push to curb ‘kitten season’ in Forsyth County (Drabble, J. Winston Salem Journal. 1/21/19)
- North Carolina alligators frozen in swamp waters are ‘survival machines’ (Madani, D. nbcnews.com. 1/25/19)