Home
Paws & Learn: January 2019 Animal News Highlights

Paws & Learn: January 2019 Animal News Highlights

January 29, 2019
2019-01-29

It’s time to catch up on what’s been happening in the animal news this month!

Happy and Heartwarming:

Pain Management:

  • Pain Management for Pets (courierjournal.net. College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. 1/24/19)

Nutrition and Healthy Weight:

Travel:

Zoonotic Diseases:

Translational Medicine:

Cancer:

Pet Safety:

Miscellaneous:

In North Carolina

Font Resize
Contrast