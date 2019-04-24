Paws & Learn: April 2019 Animal News Highlights

Author: Dr. Clarissa G. Noureddine, DVM, MS, MS
Check out these animal highlights from April’s news articles!
Zoonotic Diseases:
- Tick-borne encephalitis-virus found in unpasteurized cow milk in Norway. (Press, M. 3/30/19 sciencenordic.com)
- Petting zoos a breeding ground for drug-resistant superbugs, study finds (Matthews-King, A. 4/15/19 independent.co.uk)
- Research highlights the importance of seeking prompt medical advice following rabies exposure. (4/15/19. News-medical.net)
Research:
‘Dogs are cleaner than beards’ say Swiss scientists. (4/16/19 bbc.co.uk)
- Why is Lil Bub such a famous cat? It’s in her blood. Literally. (Molteni, M. 4/3/19 wired.com)
- Cats know their names – why it’s harder for them than dogs: New research in Japan’s cat cafes reveals our pet felines are more attuned to us than we thought. (Arnold, C. 4/4/19 nationalgeographic.com)
- Dogs can sniff out cancer with nearly 97% accuracy, says study. (Houser, K. 4/8/19. Futurism.com)
Pet Safety:
- Tampa woman says her dog died after ingesting Bufo toad’s toxin (Ramos, J. 4/3/19 abcactionnews.com)
Nutrition:
- Good news about Mercury in dog food (Wood, T. 4/22/19 futurity.org)
Pet Food Recalls:
- Thogersen Family Farm Raw Frozen Ground Pet Food (Possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination) (AVMA Recalls)
- Nestlé Purina recalls Muse wet cat food Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy in three-ounce cans (May contain rubber pieces) (AVMA Recalls)
Animal Welfare:
- FBI gathers animal cruelty data, but patterns have yet to emerge (Cima, G. 3/27/19 avma.org)
Wildlife:
- ‘Ninja’ Kangaroo rats fight rattlesnakes and win in high-speed video (May, A. 3/29/19 usatoday.com)
- Puppy recovering after being carried away by owl in Scottsdale. (Walker, M. 4/1/19 abc15.com)
Warming oceans are killing dolphins, study shows. (Christensen, J. 4/1/19, cnn.com)
Human-Animal Bond:
- Growing old is better with a pet. Here’s why. (Ducharme, J. 4/3/19 time.com)
Vaccinations:
- No, vaccines do not cause autism in pets: Rumors on the internet are claiming that vaccines can cause autism in pets. (Roley, A. 4/12/19 krem.com)