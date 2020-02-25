Paws & Learn: February 2020 Animal News Highlights

Here are some highlights from February 2020 Animal News Stories
Medical/Research:
Cat treated with fish skin bandages 1.27.2020 Live Well Nebraska
Arizona Humane Society confirms distemper cases 1.29.2020 AZCentral
Terriers test a lung disease therapy 2.21.2020 TuftsNow
George Church’s gene therapy for aging related diseases 2.7.2020 EndPointsNews
Lobster blood could play role in new drugs 2.19.2020 AP
Heartwarming:
Super Bowl Ad thanks Veterinary School that saved dog’s life 1.28.2020 The Washington Post
EMS Providers learn advanced skills to treat injured police K9s 1.30.2020 2FirstAlert
Dog visits veterinarians that saved his life after being shot in the heart 2.3.2020 The Philadelphia Inquirer
Wildlife:
How Do Bats Live With So Many Viruses 1.28.2020 The New York Times
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Receive Care 1.28.2020 Coastal Review Online
Rescued Green Turtle poops out trash 1.28.2020 Live Science
Pet Safety:
Veterinarian warns pet owners about fake heartworm medication online 2.11.2020 2FirstAlert