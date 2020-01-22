Home
Paws & Learn: January 2020 Animal News Highlights

January 22, 2020
Here are some highlights from January 2020 Animal News Stories

Pixabay.com

Several of the news stories we have shared below are about the devastating wildfires in Australia.  If you are looking for ways to help click here

Safety/Food/Nutrition:

Veterinarians are still seeing cases of heart problems linked to grain free food 12.27.2019 NBC News

Dog eats fork 1.10.20 Click 2 Houston

Pig ears still salmonella risk 1.15.20 AVMA

Heartwarming Stories:

Pixabay.com

Veterinarian revives dog 1.2.20 The Gainesville Sun

Senior dog adopted after 2,461 days in shelter 1.6.20 ABC News

Research:

Good news for dogs with cancer 12.30.19 Scientific American

Allergic to dogs?  It may only be male dogs 1.15.20 CNN Health

Smart cat litter box 1.7.20 The Verge

Wildlife:

Pixabay,com

Australia’s bushfires have likey devastated wildlife and the impact will only get worse 1.8.20 Scientific American

The Irwin family has saved over 90,000 animals 1.4.20 CNN

Zoo heroics save animals from Australia’s fire 1.8.20 Reuters

Dogs are saving koalas 1.9.20 ABC News

Sea turtle swims again with prosthetic flipper 1.13.20 Reuters

