Paws & Learn: January 2020 Animal News Highlights

Here are some highlights from January 2020 Animal News Stories
Several of the news stories we have shared below are about the devastating wildfires in Australia. If you are looking for ways to help click here.
Safety/Food/Nutrition:
Veterinarians are still seeing cases of heart problems linked to grain free food 12.27.2019 NBC News
Dog eats fork 1.10.20 Click 2 Houston
Pig ears still salmonella risk 1.15.20 AVMA
Heartwarming Stories:
Veterinarian revives dog 1.2.20 The Gainesville Sun
Senior dog adopted after 2,461 days in shelter 1.6.20 ABC News
Research:
Good news for dogs with cancer 12.30.19 Scientific American
Allergic to dogs? It may only be male dogs 1.15.20 CNN Health
Smart cat litter box 1.7.20 The Verge
Wildlife:
Australia’s bushfires have likey devastated wildlife and the impact will only get worse 1.8.20 Scientific American
The Irwin family has saved over 90,000 animals 1.4.20 CNN
Zoo heroics save animals from Australia’s fire 1.8.20 Reuters
Dogs are saving koalas 1.9.20 ABC News
Sea turtle swims again with prosthetic flipper 1.13.20 Reuters