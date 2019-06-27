Paws & Learn: June 2019 Animal News Highlights

Here are some highlights from June 2019 animal news stories:
Zoonotic Diseases:
South Hampton man bit by bat hiding in his iPad case: Bat tested positive for rabies (Roantree, S. 5/29/19, wmur.com)
- CDC Warns Again of Salmonella From Pet Hedgehogs. (5/31/19, HealthDay News)
- Parent, Doctor Warn of Rat Bite Fever After 8-Year-Old’s Brush With Death (Summers, D. 6/1/19 nbclosangeles.com)
- Bats are the main cause of rare rabies deaths in the U.S. (Wilke, C. 6/12/19 sciencenews.org)
- Ebola Outbreaks May Often Go Undetected (Boggs, W. 6/24/19 medscape.com)
- I was bitten by a feral dog while overseas. My search for rabies shots was a terrifying ordeal (VanRaes, S. 6/22/19 Washingtonpost.com)
Research:
- Dog Owners Get More Exercise (Reynolds, G. 5/29/19 nytimes.com)
- Are dogs better at detecting cancer ‘than advanced technology?’ (Cohut, M. 6/19/19 Medicalnewstoday.com)
Pet Safety:
Local veterinarian gives warning after dog dies during Hensville fireworks show: After a dog passes away Friday evening following a fireworks show at the Toledo Mud Hens game, a local veterinarian warns pet owners of possible dangers (Paley, T. 6/3/19, wtol.com)
- 10 “Poison Pills” for Pets (AVMA.org)
Pet Medical Conditions:
- Pet Talk | Not a (cat)astrophe (Mueller, B. 6/9/19 news-gazette.com)
- Greatest threats to dog welfare are dental disease, osteoarthritis and obesity. (Guthrie, A. 6/3/19 vetsurgeon.org)
- Banfield’s Pet Health Report Weighs in on Osteoarthritis (Pet Product News Staff 6/25/19)
- Pet Talk: Preparation is key to combatting pet cancer (Texas A&M University 6/20/19 houstonchronical.com)
- Veterinarian: Bulldog swallows 19 baby pacifiers in Wellesley home (AP 6/20/19 Boston.com)
Behavior:
Researchers strapped video cameras on 16 cats and let them do their thing. Here’s what they found. (Grimm, D. 5/31/19, sciencemag.org)
- Just like their mothers: in cat breeds, behaviour is inherited (Carne, N. 6/18/19 Cosmosmagazine.com)
Nutrition:
- Want your pet to go vegetarian? There are complications – even dangers – to that (Zaraska, M. 6/4/19 washingtonpost.com)
Wildlife:
Dolphins make friends based on shared interests, just like humans (Kooser, A. 6/12/19 cnet.com)
- Russia uncovers 40,000 year-old wolf head, preserved in ice (6/13/19 reuters.com
- Meet the ‘cat-fox,’ a mysterious mammal found in Corsica that could be a new species (Yancey-Bragg, N. 6/19/19 Usatoday.com)
Human-Animal Bond:
Dogs’ Eyes Have Changed Since Humans Befriended Them (Weiss, H. 6/17/19 theatlantic.com)
Vaccinations:
- Pet Talk | Parvo: Not just a puppy problem (Netisingha H. 6/3/19 news-gazette.com)
Pet Travel:
- How to travel with an emotional support animal (Yamanouchi, K. 5/31/19, ajc.com)
- Puppies training to be guide dogs charm their way through John Wayne Airport: Pat-downs, kisses and potty breaks mark their day out (Schauer, M. 6/2/19 ocregister.com)