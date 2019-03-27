Paws & Learn: March 2019 Animal News Highlights

March 2019 Animal News Highlights:
In North Carolina:
- Can black bears swim? Kayakers get video of one on North Carolina coast that sure can (Duncan, C. 3/12/19 Newsobserver.com)
For Fun:
- Wandering dog joins Iditarod teams for 30-mile run (Hooper, B. 3/6/19, upi.com)
- Genes might explain why dogs can’t sniff out some people under stress (Saey, T. 2/27/19 sciencenews.org)
- No kidding: Fair Haven elects pet mayor: Pet mayor, that is – she’s a goat (Barcellos, K. 3/7/19 Rutland Online Herald)
- A brigade of beagles helps the US save billions at America’s busiest airports (Ahmed, T. and S. Ahmed. 3/15/19 CNN.com)
- Wolves cooperate with humans just as well as dogs: Lupine cooperation could explain how dogs became domesticated. (Lloyd, J. 3/24/19 Sciencefocus.com)
Heartwarming:
- Dog brings comfort to young Manatee readers (Anderson, C. Herald-Tribune.com 3/5/19)
- Sully the service dog has new role helping wounded vets (2/28/19 apnews.com)
DNA Testing:
- DNA testing kits for dogs are super popular. But the testing has some veterinarians pushing standards (Garrison, J. 3/8/19 usatoday.com)
Zoonotic Diseases:
- Rabid cat attacks 3 people, including Leesburg cop: ‘I didn’t know it was a cat,’ resident says (Sandoval, E. 3/6/19 ClickOrlando.com)
- Pet dog with plague exposed more than 100 veterinary workers to the disease (Rettner, R. 3/13/19 livescience.com)
- Rabid goat might have spread infection to nine people in South Carolina, state says (Duncan, C. 3/12/19 thestate.com)
- Rabies alert issues after Mercer County cow bites owner (3/22/19, wfmj.com)
- Dog tests positive for rabies for 1st time in 45 years (in El Paso County, Colorado). (Grewe, L. 3/21/19 KKTV.com)
- How to remove a tick (Carroll, L. 3/26/19 Today.com)
Pet Safety:
- Human Meds Could Cause Your Pet to Overdose (Archer, J. and I. Kupkee. Nbcmiami.com 3/5/19)
- Dog nearly dies from xylitol poisoning after eating sugar-free gum (Tribune Media Wire 3/13/19 fox5sandiego.com)
- Spring brings different poison hazards for pets (3/11/19 wgem.com)
- Pet talk: Put up your pills (Mueller, B. 3/11/19 news-gazette.com)
Behavior:
- Pets and owners – you can learn a lot about one by studying the other. (3/25/19 The Conversation)
- Here’s why you may be walking your dog all wrong (McMahan, D. 3/14/19 nbcnews.com)
Nutrition:
- Dogs’ raw meat diet could be dangerous to them and owners, study says (Hunt, K. 3/4/19 cnn.com)
- Have you tried to help your pet lose weight? You aren’t alone as most cats and dogs in the US are overweight (Pitofsky, M. 3/12/19 usatoday.com)
Pet Food Recalls:
- Hill’s Science Diet Expanded Canned Dog Food Recall (potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D)
- Hill’s Prescription Diet Expanded Canned Dog Food Recall (potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D)
- Darwin’s Natural Selections Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs (Samples tested positive for Salmonella)
- Darwin’s Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs (Samples tested positive for Salmonella)
Reptiles:
- Pet Talk: Do Research on your Prospective Reptile (Neitsingha, H. 3/4/19 news-gazette.com)
Pet Travel:
- Pet travel website updated for pet owners, veterinarians (2/2/7/19 avma.org)
- American Airlines cracks down on service animals: Only dogs, cats and sometimes mini horses (Moniuszko, S. M. 3/8/19 usatoday.com)