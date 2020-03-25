Home
Paws & Learn: March 2020 Animal News Highlights

March 25, 2020
Here are some highlights from March 2020 animal news stories.

COVID-19:

NC State Veterinary Hospital Changes Process to Treat Pets 3/16 The News and Observer

Singapore Startup Company Testing Drug Used to Treat Cats in Search for Treatment for COVID-19 3/17 Today

Keep Dogs Healthy and Happy Near Home 3/20 The Boston Globe

Heartwarming:

New York Pizza Shop Helps Shelter Dogs Find Homes 2/29 ABC13News

Vets Care for K9 Unit Dog Shot on Duty 3/4 Washington State University

Parasites:

Texas Veterinarians Seeing More Heartworm Cases Than Usual 3/2 NewsChannel10

Science and Research:

Veterinarian Team Performs First Ever Heart Valve Procedure 2/28 Colorado State Univeristy

The World’s First Cloned Cat Dies 3/4 Chron

Your Dog’s Genes Could Play a Role 3/5 Science

AI Model Tracks Spread of Lyme Disease 3/10 Health IT Analytics

Wildlife:

Plastic Bags May Smell Like Food to Sea Turtles 3/9 CNN

Millions of Wild Animals are Killed Each Year, How You Can Help 3/17 CNN

