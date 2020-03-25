Paws & Learn: March 2020 Animal News Highlights

Here are some highlights from March 2020 animal news stories.
COVID-19:
NC State Veterinary Hospital Changes Process to Treat Pets 3/16 The News and Observer
Singapore Startup Company Testing Drug Used to Treat Cats in Search for Treatment for COVID-19 3/17 Today
Keep Dogs Healthy and Happy Near Home 3/20 The Boston Globe
Heartwarming:
New York Pizza Shop Helps Shelter Dogs Find Homes 2/29 ABC13News
Vets Care for K9 Unit Dog Shot on Duty 3/4 Washington State University
Parasites:
Texas Veterinarians Seeing More Heartworm Cases Than Usual 3/2 NewsChannel10
Science and Research:
Veterinarian Team Performs First Ever Heart Valve Procedure 2/28 Colorado State Univeristy
The World’s First Cloned Cat Dies 3/4 Chron
Your Dog’s Genes Could Play a Role 3/5 Science
AI Model Tracks Spread of Lyme Disease 3/10 Health IT Analytics
Wildlife:
Plastic Bags May Smell Like Food to Sea Turtles 3/9 CNN
Millions of Wild Animals are Killed Each Year, How You Can Help 3/17 CNN