Paws & Learn: May 2019 Animal News Highlights

May 2019 has been packed full of news stories about animals – take a look at some of the highlights!
Human-Animal Bond:
- Deaf man adopts deaf rescue puppy and teaches him sign language (Pelletiere, N. 4/30/19 abcnews.go.com)
- Talking To Your Pet is Not So Wacky After All. It’s Actually Good For You – And Your Health (O’Donnell, J. 5/7/19 usatoday.com)
Behavior:
- Understanding Your Pup’s Peculiar Potty Habits (Roberts-Grey, G. 5/18/19 usatoday.com)
Research:
Why Do Cats – And So Many Other Animals – Look Like They’re Wearing Socks (Cummins, E. 5/8/19 popsci.com)
- Talking Canine Cancer Awareness with UMN (Focus on Hemangiosarcoma) (5/6/19 twin-cities.umn.edu)
- Your DNA Might Determine Whether You’re A Dog Lover (5/21/19 consumer.healthday.com)
- Robot Therapy Dogs Designed to Help Patients Who Can’t Care for Real Pets (4/26/19 losangeles.cbslocal.com)
- Dogs can tune out noise, just like people at cocktail parties (Lombardi, L. 4/30/19 nationageographic.com)
- Clinical Trial Begins to Test Universal Vaccine Against Canine Cancer (Lepisto, M. 5/3/19 news.wisc.edu)
- Cats Rival Dogs on Many Tests Of Social Smarts. But Is Anyone Brave Enough To Study Them? (Grimm, D. 5/9/19 sciencemag.org)
- Scientists Identify ‘Jumping’ Superbug Gene Resistant to Last-Resort Antibiotic (Hays, B. 5/7/19 upi.com)
Zoonotic Diseases:
- After Eating Raw Rodent’s Kidney For ‘Good Health’, Couple Die of Bubonic Plague, Spark Quarantine (Miller, R.W. 5/7/19 usatoday.com)
- Research Shows Risks to Veterinary Staff from Flea-Borne Pathogens (Guthrie, A. 5/10/19 vetsurgeon.org)
- Officials: Cases of Disease that Can Be Transferred From Dog to Human Confirmed in Iowa (Davis, T.J. 5/11/19, desmoinesregister.com)
- Anthrax Is a Risk On Every Continent (5/15/19 HealthDayNews.com)
Pet Safety:
- Veterinary Hospital Warns About Potentially Dangerous Dog Toy (Naquin, T. 5/11/19, fox8.com)
- Disease Precautions for Dog Walkers (AVMA.org)
- Local Vet Warns of Potential Dangers for Pets in Backyards and Gardens (Burdsall, L. 5/1/19. www.kplctv.com)
- Facial Recognition Being Used to Find Missing Pets (Scavelli, M. 5/2/19 nbc25news.com)
- Vet Warns Dog Owners Not to Play Fetch With Sticks After Puppy Forced to Undergo Surgery (Hayes, K.T. 5/13/19. Fox35orlando.com)
Pet Medical Conditions:
Pet Doc: Arthritis in cats (KHGI 4/29/19 nebraska.tv)
- Pet Talk: Handling a Hairball (4/25/19 College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University, courierjournal.net)
- Fatal “Bobcat Fever” targets cats in southern Illinois (Ragusa, J. 4/26/19 wsiltv.com)
- Some Dog Breeds May Have Trouble Breathing Because of a Mutated Gene (Martin, C. 5/16/19, sciencenews.org)
Wellness Care:
- 5 Questions All Cat or Dog Owners Should Ask Their Vets: Bring this list of questions to ask your vet at your next appointment. (Wells, K. 4/29/19. Nytimes.com)
Nutrition:
- FDA Warning Letter: JBS Souderton Tallow Contained Pentobarbital (5/1/19 foodpoisoningbulletin.com)
- Homemade Cat Food Diets Could Be Risky: Study Examined Nutritional Adequacy of 114 Recipes. (Quinton, A. 5/6/19, ucdavis.edu)
- Should Your Dog Try the Keto Diet? An Expert Weighs in on Trendy Human Diets for Pets (Bender, K. 5/2/19. people.com)
- Cat TB Cases Linked to Raw pet Food Diet (Guthrie, A. 5/16/19 Vetsurgeon.org)
Recalls:
- Cargill Recalls Nearly 300,000 Pounds of Animal Feed Over Moldy Corn Fears (Painter, K.L. 5/8/19 startribune.com)
Animal Welfare:
Pet Talk: Handle with Care: Article on Betta Fish Care (Mueller, B. 4/21/19 news-gazette.com)
Reptiles:
- ‘Smelled Like Downy’: Snake Found in Evanston Homeowner’s Washing Machine (5/9/19, nbcchicago.com)
In North Carolina:
- Durham Veterinarian Helps Better Prepare Firefighters to Rescue Pets (Richardson, R. 5/16/19 cbs17.com)
Wildlife:
- After Long Journey, Bear Spared By Governor Returns Home (Ramer, H. 5/20/19 apnews.com)
- Why Do All the Babies in This Massive Penguin Colony Keep Drowning? (Letzter, R. 4/29/19 livescience.com)
- Dead deep-water dolphin calf’s stomach held plastic bags and balloon, scientists discover (Williams, A.B. 4/27/19 news-press.com)
- Sea Lion Wrapped in Fishing Wire for Months Freed by SeaWorld’s Rescue Team (Bravo, C. 4/26/19 nbclosangeles.com)
- License to krill: why the US navy trains whales, dolphins and sea lions: The US navy has trained dolphins and sea lions since the Vietnam war – ‘technology is no match for the animals’ for certain missions (Aratani, L. 5/1/19 theguardian.com)
- Scientists Warn A Million Species At Risk of Extinction (Trompiz, G. 5/6/19 reuters.com)
- Bedbugs Hung Out With Dinosaurs But Didn’t Bite Them, Study Finds (Avramova, N. 5/16/19. Cnn.com)
Vaccinations: