Paws & Learn: October 2019 Animal News Highlights

Here are some highlights from October 2019 Animal News Stories:
Senior Care
Keeping an Older Dog Vibrant (NY Times 10/1/2019)
Wildlife
Cornell Veterinarians Save Turtle Eggs (LocalSYR.com 10/15/2019)
How a Veterinarian Would Treat Dinosaur Injuries (NY Times 10/4/2019)
Veterinary Students Perform General Wellness on Bears, Otters, and Other Wild Beasts (Illinois News Bureau 9/30/2019)
Panther Euthanized in Florida After Displaying Strange Neurological Symptoms (Miami Herald 10/23/2019)
Pet Safety
CDC Says Salmonella Outbreak is Caused by Pet Turtles (News Desk 10/11/2019)
Maine Officials Warn of High Levels of Tickborne Diseases (Maine Public 10/4/2019)
Alternative Diet Trends Can Be Dangerous For Your Pet (Ohio State News 10/7/2019)
Protecting Your Pets from a Halloween Scare (Courier Journal 10/24/2019)
News around the globe
Elephants Die Trying to Save Calf That Fell Into Waterfall (The Washington Post 10/8/2019)
Canadian Veterinarian Helps Spay and Neuter Dogs and Cats on Galapagos Islands (CBC 10/20/2019)
Heartwarming Stories
Dog Lost in Florida More Than 12 Years Ago is Found (CBC Pittsburgh 10/11/2019)
Dog Found Trapped Under Debris Weeks After Hurricane Dorian (WMBF News 10/7/2019)
Unwanted Puppy Adopted by Cat (Stamford Advocate 10/15/2019)
Zoo News
Memphis Zoo Baby Jaguars Are Born (Commercial Appeal 10/10/2019)
El Paso Zoo Elephant Has Fourth Successful Cancer Treatment (El Paso Herald-Post 10/21/2019)
Pet Care
The Growing Debate Over Spaying and Neutering Dogs (The Washington Post 10/11/2019)
DNA Testing for Dogs (The Boston Globe 10/12/2019)