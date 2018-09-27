Home
Paws and Learn: September 2018 Animal News Updates

September 27, 2018
Author: Dr. Clarissa G. Noureddine, DVM, MS, MS

It’s time for a summary of what’s been in the news about animals this month. As you might recall, our ‘Paws to Protect’ focus topic this month has been Zoonotic Diseases. Zoonotic diseases are those that can be transmitted between people and animals. Interestingly, as you look through the news items below, you will notice that quite a few of them relate directly to zoonotic diseases! With so much showing up in the news about zoonotic diseases, it serves as a reminder of why it’s so important for pet owners to be aware of these types of diseases.

Zoonotic Diseases:

  1. Performance Dog Pet Food Recall: Recall on all frozen raw pet food due to the risk of Salmonella contamination.
  2. Steve’s Real Food is recalling limited quantities of frozen raw dog and cat foods due to possible Salmonella and Listeria contamination: Quest Beef Diet, Quest Emu, Turducken Recipe

Pet Safety:

