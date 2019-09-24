Paws & Learn: September 2019 Animal News Highlights

Here are some highlights from September 2019 animal news stories:
Wildlife
- Sea Turtle Hatchling with two heads found on South Carolina Beach (8/29/2019 UPI)
- Eight Takeaways from the Most Important Wildlife Event You’ve Never Heard of (9/2/19 National Geographic)
Recalls
- FDA Expands Voluntary Recall of Chef Toby Pig Ears (9/3/2019 FDA)
Surgery
- Camal Saved by Texas A&M Veterinary Team (9/3/2019 Texas A&M Today)
Euthanasia
- Why Euthanasia Rates at Animal Shelters have Plummeted (9/3/2019 NY Times)
Human/animal bond
- Former Royal Marines Help Injured Dogs with Hydrotherapy (9/3/2019 BBC)
- Cat in Ionia Reunites with Owner After Being Lost for 3 Years (8/28/2019 Ionia Sentinel-Standard)
- Good Samaritans Rescue Pelican in Distress During Hurricane Dorian (9/6/2019 13NewsNow)
Pet Safety
- Duke the miniature American shepherd has upped the ante when it comes to weird doggy snacks. He eats Cement (9/3/2019 ABC News)
- FDA Alerts Public about Listeria, Salmonella in some raw pet food (8/30/2019 FDA)
- Prevention is the Best Way to Avoid Rabies (9/9/2019 The News-Gazette)
- At Least 17 People Treated After Contact with A Raccoon (8/26/2019 The Associated Press)
- Rescued Puppy May Have Exposed 18 People to Rabies in South Carolina (9/12/2019 The State)
Research
- As Humans shaped dogs’ bodies, we also altered their brains (9/2/2019 The Washington Post)
Funny Stories
- Cat Burglar Caught in Naples, Detained for Fur-ther Questioning (9/2/2019 Naples Daily News)
Happy News
- Vets Worked Together to Save a Piglet Found with a Broken Leg (9/7/2019 CBC News)